Egyptian investors to set up home appliance assembly plant

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A team of Egyptian investors plan to set up a home appliances assembly plant in Uganda.

The plant will be used to assemble parts of fridges, gas cookers and washing machines.

The plan was disclosed by Egypt’s First Assistant to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Eng. Ahmed Taha, who led a trade and investment delegation that visited Uganda Investment Authority-UIA on Friday.

Taha said investment in Uganda will be part of Egypt’s bigger strategy that aims at linking and strengthening the Egyptian economy with other African markets.

The strategy focuses on enhancing Africa’s industrial base through a special programme dubbed “Africa’s Industrial Integration: From Africa to Africa and Africa to the Word.”

To achieve the goal of an enhanced African industrial base, Taha revealed that they have got three elements, one of which is skills development through vocational training in areas like irrigation and internship in industrial settings. Setting assembly plant means Uganda will be betting from industrial settings.

Taha said their model involves initially exporting to Uganda semi-knocked down parts of home appliances like fridges, gas cookers and washing machines, transforming into exportation of completely knocked down materials. This will create jobs and enhance export of appliances assembled in Uganda.

The second element of the Egyptian strategy, Taha says will involve processing of food and textiles from cotton. On textiles, for example, he explained that initially the cotton will be produced in Uganda and processed in Egypt, adding that as capacity improves garments factories will be established in Uganda.

Taha revealed that Uganda is the first country he visited to promote the strategy.

UIA’s Director for Investment Promotion and Business Development, Sheila Karungi, described the visit as timely because there is already a working relationship with Egypt through UIA’s partner agency, the Uganda Free Zones Authority.”

****

URN