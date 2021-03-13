Egypt rejects joint statement at UN Human Rights Council

Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | Egypt rejected on Friday a joint statement issued by a number of countries at the United Nations Human Rights Council, which included criticisms about human rights situation in the North African country.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed absolute rejection of the statement which contained “groundless discourse based on inaccurate information.”

The ministry stressed extreme astonishment and disapproval that the facts and information being clarified to these countries regarding the human rights situation in Egypt were not used.

The ministry also stressed the need for a thorough review of these “rejected claims,” calling upon these countries to stop making accusations that only “reflect a reprehensible political orientation and which include fallacies without foundations.”

“It is unacceptable to carelessly make such a statement which does not take into account the comprehensive Egyptian efforts in the field of human rights in all its political, economic and social aspects,” the ministry affirmed.

Egypt, through its mission in Geneva, is scheduled to deliver a statement before the Human Rights Council, which will shed light on the deficiencies within the countries which have taken part in the joint statement, according to the ministry’s statement.

Earlier on Friday, the United States and some other Western countries are among the signatories of the joint statement calling on the Egyptian government to lift curbs on freedom of expression and assembly.

XINHUA