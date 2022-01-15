Egypt – No room for more AFCON failures

✳ Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau 10pm

Yaounde, Cameroon | THE INDEPENDENT | Egypt is seeking an important victory over Guinea-Bissau on Saturday in order to achieve their first three points that revive their hopes in the ongoing AFCON tournament.

The Pharaohs lost with a lone goal to Nigeria in the opening match, which witnessed a performance that angered many supporters of the Egyptian team.

Led by the English Premier League stars Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Elneny and Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet”, the Pharaohs will be the favorites to win on Saturday and restore hope of completing the campaign for the eighth title in their history.

Guinea-Bissau has never faced Egypt in the AFCON, so this is a special encounter for the team that is participating in the tournament for the third time in a row.

After they missed the opportunity to beat Sudan and share the top spot, Guinea-Bissau seeks to create a historic surprise and beat record holders Egypt to enhance their chances of reaching the next round.