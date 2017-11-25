Egypt mosque attack death toll rises to 305: prosecution

Cairo, Egypt | AFP | The death toll from an attack on a mosque in Egypt’s Sinai rose to 305 including 27 children, the state prosecution said Saturday in a statement detailing the gruesome massacre.

It said there were between 25 and 30 attackers with long hair and beards, dressed in camouflage and flying a black banner with the Muslim profession of faith on it, which could be a description of the Islamic State group’s flag.

They surrounded the mosque and opened fire on the worshippers on Friday, it said.

The attackers had arrived in five all-terrain vehicles and later set fire to seven cars belonging to the worshippers.

The statement said witnesses recounted hearing gunshots and explosions before some of the assailants entered the mosque.