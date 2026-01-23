Edward Isingoma wins as NRM loses City Mayoral and LCV races in Hoima

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has suffered a major political setback in Hoima City after its flag bearer and incumbent mayor, Brian Kaboyo, was voted out in a fiercely contested mayoral race.

Kaboyo lost to Edward Isingoma, an Independent candidate and current City Council Speaker, in an election that attracted six contenders and kept tallying officials working into the early morning hours.

Isingoma emerged victorious with 11,709 votes, defeating Kaboyo who polled 9,252 votes. Mustapher Kahuma (Independent) came third with 392 votes, while Rashid Tumusiime of the National Unity Platform (NUP) finished fourth.

Wycliff Tumusiime of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) placed fifth with 117 votes, as Dan Kaija (Independent) trailed with 76 votes, according to results officially declared this morning by the Hoima City Returning Officer, Obra Tibahemuka Atamba.

Speaking shortly after his declaration, Isingoma outlined an ambitious agenda focused on improving road infrastructure, enhancing cleanliness and beautification of the city, and boosting household incomes and overall wellbeing of residents.

In the wider Hoima District, the incumbent LCV Chairperson Uthman Mubarak Mugisa, who contested as an Independent candidate, retained his seat after securing 25,347 votes, defeating Vincent Savana Muhumuza, the NRM flag bearer and district party chairperson, who garnered 19,541 votes.

The Hoima District LCV election results were declared by Hassan Takwana, the District Returning Officer.

Meanwhile, in Kakumiro District, the LCV Chairperson Joseph Sentayi Senkusu, contesting on the NRM ticket, retained his position after defeating Independent candidate Gerald Ssemanda. Senkusu polled 32,287 votes against Ssemanda’s 29,798 votes.

Senkusu said his next term will prioritise improved service delivery, with a focus on education, road infrastructure, healthcare, and increasing household incomes.

