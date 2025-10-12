Edutainment fills Brave Girls Festival

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | It was pure edutainment at Kati Kati Grounds Saturday, and a sea of colour, energy, and empowerment. Shades of white, blue, yellow, and more painted the grounds with youthful vibrancy as music, dance, and inspiration took centre stage at the annual Brave Girls Festival.

Organised by Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) and championed by the GN Trybe movement, the festival brought together hundreds of young people to celebrate and empower girls through a fusion of fun and advocacy.

The day’s excitement was driven by top Ugandan artists Katalaya and Kandle, Karole Kasita, Ava Peace, and more who took to the stage to show solidarity with young girls and amplify messages of courage, equality, and self-expression.

The event also featured a donation drive to buy pads for girls under the campaign “Donate 4 Pads, condom distribution, and interactive sessions on health, mentorship, and gender equality.

Hosts DJ Lynda Dane, MC Evelyn, and other emcees kept the energy alive, transforming the festival into a daylong dance fiesta that had everyone on their feet.

According to Shantal Katana, Head of Gen Z at RAHU, the festival’s approach is intentional — using entertainment as a gateway for meaningful communication.

“We want to ensure that the message is well understood because that’s how young people comprehend,” she said.

Benson Muhindo, Head of Programs at RAHU, described the festival as a safe space for girls to express themselves freely.

“Brave Girls has become a space where girls come out and talk loud but not to be fearless,” he emphasized.

A Saturday well spent with the future of the nation.

The brave girls festival showcasing solution providers, information sessions, interactive engagements and more. #GNTrybeBraveGirlsFestival #Donate4Pads pic.twitter.com/oTXmUIS5SM — Lydia Contraceptives UG (@LydiaUganda) October 12, 2025

Throughout the day, participants shared inspiring personal stories, challenged gender norms, and called for greater support for girls’ health and education. The festival highlighted how mentorship, safe spaces, and community-driven initiatives are transforming lives across Uganda.

The Brave Girls Festival was GN Trybe’s way of celebrating the International Day Of The Girl Child, celebrating the role of women and girls in advancing health and development locally and globally.

The GN Trybe community, under which the festival is held, targets young people aged 15 to 30 who are eager to connect, learn, and lead. Through events, dialogues, and mentorship programs in schools, communities, and digital spaces, GN Trybe provides a platform for young people to engage meaningfully on issues that affect their lives, from health and relationships to leadership and personal growth.

As the sun set over Kati Kati Grounds, the echoes of music, laughter, and inspiration lingered, a vivid reminder that entertainment can be a powerful advocacy tool when it speaks the language of the youth.

Nanyanzi Aziza, a student of Lira University, said, “I enjoyed listening to the motivational speakers who shared powerful stories about overcoming fear”, she said.

Through initiatives like the Brave Girls Festival and GN Trybe, Reach A Hand Uganda continues to reaffirm its commitment to empowering a new generation of confident, informed, and fearless young women.

The festival was a celebration of courage, colour, and change, all carrying one powerful message: young girls are brave, capable, and ready to shape their own future.