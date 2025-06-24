Ecobank Uganda starts “Ellevate” to help women in business

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ecobank Uganda has launched a new program called “Ellevate by Ecobank.” This program is specially made to help women who own or run businesses grow and succeed.

“The main idea behind ‘Ellevate’ is ‘More than Money,’ an official said at the launch.

“This means Ecobank wants to help women in many ways, not just with loans. They want to help women be strong financially and also support their overall well-being.”

The official added that, “Ellevate” is more than just a banking service.

“It’s a system that brings together money solutions, training, ways to be seen, and even emotional support. It understands that women play many important roles as leaders, workers, business owners, and caregivers.”

Grace Muliisa, who is in charge of Ecobank Uganda, said, “We believe women deserve more than just bank products. They deserve chances, access, and peace of mind. ‘Ellevate’ gives them this and more. It’s about helping women with what they truly need to do well.”

With this new program, Ecobank wants to bring in more women-led businesses, help its current female customers, and make sure everyone inside the bank knows about these services for women.

Elizabeth Mwerinde Kasedde, who heads commercial banking at Ecobank Uganda, said, “Women want more than just money. They want mentors, good health, learning chances, and a community. ‘Ellevate’ is our answer to that need. It’s how we are helping Uganda’s economy grow, one woman at a time.”

“Ellevate by Ecobank” shows the bank’s goal to help Africa grow, include more people, and lead with a clear purpose. By launching this, Ecobank Uganda shows it is a forward-thinking bank that wants to make banking better for women.