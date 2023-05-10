Ecobank group unveils App to drive financial inclusion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ecobank Kenya, part of Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking Group, has announced the launch of the Fingo Africa app, which is set to revolutionize financial inclusion for young people in Kenya and across Africa.

The app was developed in close collaboration between Fingo Africa, a Kenyan Fintech company and Ecobank. The launch of the App in Kenya will be followed by a roll out across Ecobank’s pan-African footprint.

Jeremy Awori, CEO, Ecobank Group, said they are proud to support the deployment of the Fingo App, a game-changer in digital finance in Africa that brings many young people into the mainstream financial sector and caters to their needs and preferences.

He said Fingo Africa app empowers Africa’s youth by enabling them to open a bank account via their mobile phone in less than four minutes, send money to other Fingo users for free and to M-Pesa users and paybills via Paybills and Till numbers at subsidised rates.

“Users therefore get instantly rewarded whenever they use the App for their day-to-day transactions. Opening the Fingo digital account is free, safe and easy. It attracts no minimum balance and no monthly fees,” he said.

Kiiru Muhoya, CEO and Co-Founder, Fingo Africa, said they are delighted that Fingo Africa app will accelerate financial inclusion for Kenya’s youth and empower them just by using their mobile phones.

“We are looking forward to rolling-out the app’s availability throughout Ecobank’s 33-country footprint, which will deliver on our vision of empowering Africa’s youth to create wealth in a way that is simple, fun and educative,” he said.