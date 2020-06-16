EC: Uganda elections to go ahead, no mass rallies

Stats ahead of #Uganda’s 2021 elections

✳ 135 Districts

✳ 257 Counties

✳ 296 Constituencies

✳ 2,062 Sub Counties/TC/Mun

✳ 10,029 Parishes

✳ 68,733 Villages

✳ 34,344 Polling Stations

✳ 17,782,594 Registered Voters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chairman of the Uganda Electoral Commission (EC) Justice Simon Byabakama has said the issue of postponing the 2021 elections has not occurred to them, because the constitution commands them to hold elections within a specific time-frame.

“Article 61, Clause 2 of the Constitution commands us to have elections, to uphold the sanctity of the article. It asks us to hold elections in the first 30 days, of the last 122 days of the last term of the government, COVID-19 or not, ” Justice Byabakama said, adding that “in those circumstances we must devise means amid challenges at hand to comply with constitutional requirements.”

He said as a result of COVID-19 therefore, no mass rallies will be allowed before the elections, and aspiring candidates will campaign using different media platforms only. “My appeal goes to media owners to avail opportunities to all the candidates for fair coverage,” he said at a press briefing on Tuesday..

Campaigns on radio and TV

Byabakama said the EC has been consulting with the Ministry of Health on measures required for an election to take place.

“After consultation with Ministry of Health, we have agreed on SOPS, and left out usual activities like mass campaigns that can be a danger. For voting, a voter must physically appear to vote, so we will also consider SOPS to enable this,” Justice Byabakama said.

NEW ROAD MAP

No Activity Period 1. Political Party and Organisations to identify flag bearers 22nd June – 21st July 2020 2. Deadline for resignation by public servants wishing to participate in Special Interest Groups (SIGs) Committees Elections 29th June 2020 3. Nomination of Village SIGs (Older Persons, Persons with Disability and Youth) Committees Candidates (see attached detailed for progressive levels up to National) 5th August 2020 4. Deadline for establishment of academic papers with Electoral Commission by aspiring candidates for Local Government 7th July 2020 5. Deadline for establishment of academic papers with Electoral Commission by aspiring candidates for Parliamentary Elections 11th August 2020 6. Deadline for establishment of academic papers with Electoral Commission by aspiring candidates for Presidential Elections 1st September 2020 7. Deadline for resignation by public servants aspiring to contest for Parliamentary Elections 12th July 2020 8. Deadline for resignation by public servants aspiring to contest for Local Government Councils Elections 6th August 2020 9. Deadline for resignation by public servants aspiring to contest for SIG Representative to Parliament 7th August 2020 10. Deadline for resignation by public servants aspiring to contest for Presidential Elections 31st October 2020 11. Period for nomination of candidates for Local Governments, including SIGs 7th – 17th September 2020 12. Nomination of Candidates for Parliamentary Elections 12th – 13th October 2020 13. Nomination of Candidates for Presidential Elections 2nd – 3rd November 2020 14. Harmonisdation of Campaign Programme and Signing of Memorandum 4th – 9th November 2020 15. Conduct of candidates’ campaigns digitally for Local Government 28th September 2020 – 8th January 2021 16. Conduct of candidates’ campaigns digitally for Parliamentary Elections 20th October 2020 – 8th January 2021 17. Conduct of candidates’ campaigns digitally for Presidential Elections 10th November 2020 – 8th January 2021 18. Polling period for General Elections (exact polling dates to be appointed in due course) 10th January – 8th February 2021