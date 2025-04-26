EC starts voters’ register display

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has started the display of the National Voters’ Register.

The exercise which started on Friday will run until 15th May. It is aimed at helping the electoral body clean up the voters’ register.

While launching the exercise, Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the EC Chairperson, called upon all eligible voters to verify their details at their respective polling stations during this period to ensure their participation in the upcoming elections.

The display will strat at 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., including weekends, at all polling stations across Uganda.

Byabakama said that display officers will be stationed at designated village centres throughout the period to facilitate verification and corrections.

“The purpose of this display exercise is to enable voters to check for the correctness of their particulars on the Voters’ Register, confirm that their photographs appear against correct particulars on the register, raise objections to the inclusion or removal of a voter’s particulars from the register, report to the Display Officer for removal of those who have died, under 18 years, those who reside or originate from a parish other than the one they are registered in and those who appear more than once on the Voters’ Register,” he said.

In addition to the main National Voters Register, the EC is also displaying Voter Registers for Special Interest Groups (SIGs) up to May 8, 2025, at village levels.

These include registers for: Youths (aged 18–29 as of February 17, 2025), Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) (with confirmed disability particulars), and Older Persons (aged 60 and above as of February 17, 2025).

After the exercise ends on May 15, the supplementary display period will run from May 16 to May 26, 2025. During this phase, lists of individuals recommended for inclusion or deletion will be made public. Any wrongly recommended cases can be appealed to the Parish/Ward Tribunal, which is composed of elders and political party-nominated members and appointed by the local Magistrate.

He emphasized that no new voter registrations or transfer requests will be accepted during the display period, and voters who recently changed their personal information with NIRA (e.g., names, birthdates) must notify the EC in writing and provide supporting documents, adding that display officers will remain physically present at all polling stations and SIG centers throughout the display period to assist voters.

*****

URN