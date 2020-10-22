EC set to announce election date for MPs, LCs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission is set to announce the specific date for elections of Members of Parliament and Local Government councils, leaving out the date for the Presidential elections pending nominations.

This was revealed by the Attorney General William Byaruhanga while presenting a statement to Parliament on Wednesday. Earlier, Parliament had tasked the Attorney General to announce the specific dates whose absence was affecting aspirant’s campaign and election programs

According to the parliamentary Elections act, the Electoral Commission shall as soon as practicable after nomination days appoint a polling day by notice of Gazette, which should not be later than 45 days after nomination. The commission had scheduled elections to take place between January 10 and February 8, 2021.

Now the Electoral Commission through the Attorney General William Byaruhanga says that election dates for the Presidential elections will be announced on a separate day pending their nominations on the November 2 and 3. The dates for legislators will be announced today.

Ngora Woman MP Jaqueline Amongin questioned if the Electoral Commission was now considering holding the Parliamentary and Presidential elections on separate days yet they have always been happening on the same day.

Similarly Jonathan Odur, the Erute South MP questioned if the Electoral Commission is trying to hold elections of the MPs and President on separate days, and questioned why this is happening.

Byaruhanga on his side asked the MPs to wait for the Electoral Commission announcement.

According to the Electoral Commission Spokesperson Paul Bukenya, previously elections were held on the same day, but the Electoral Commission decided to hold elections on separate days in the same timeframe because of the workload and issues of the costs.

He says the Electoral Commission has the discretion to hold elections on separate days and depending on the need but could not confirm if the Presidential and the Parliamentary elections next year were to be held on separate days.

********

URN