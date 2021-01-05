EC officials halt issuance of voter location slips in Kumi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Kumi municipality have halted the voter location slip distribution exercise citing irregularities and misconduct by the candidates in the area.

The slips bear a voters National Identification Number-NIN, the voter number, name, coloured photo and date of birth of each voter. It also shows the village, district, constituency, sub county, parish and the polling station details of the bearer. The slips are intended to confirm to voters the exact place where they are expected to vote from on polling day.

Because of the personal details on the slip, the electoral-commission advises that each voter picks their personal slips from the EC teams that are already in the field. However in Kumi municipality, some politicians and their agents allegedly overshadowed the exercise by collecting several voter location slips supposedly belonging to their supporters.

Betty Owot Atim, the returning officer of Kumi district told URN that they have decided to halt the exercise following complaints from other politicians that their opponents had collected the voter location slips against the EC guidelines.

‘’I am still carrying out an investigation on the matter. I have withdrawn everything including the books and the voter location slips. The exercise will resume after the matter is settled,’’ Atim said.

Meanwhile Jacob Malinga, a resident of Kumi municipality says that the collection of voter location slips by the agents affected majority of the people who had also walked in to pick their slips. He adds that some people, including himself were surprised to find that their slips had already been taken without their knowledge and consent.

Malinga adds that the politicians through their agents had hidden motives behind the picking of the voter location slips.

James Oluka, the FDC candidate for the Kumi district chairperson’s seat says the act signals danger ahead of polling day. He notes that some of the politicians are panicking and would want to do anything to secure their victory.

While addressing the press at the commission’s headquarters on Monday, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Justice Simon Byabakama said that voter location slips are not a must-have for one to cast their ballot in the forthcoming election.

