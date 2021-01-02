Eastern regional Kadhi cautions muslims against violence

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheik Ahmed Hamid Wandega, the Eastern Regional Kadhi has cautioned Muslims from participating in any form of violence during the election period.

Sheik Wandega who was speaking during the Friday sermon at Islamic University in Uganda Mosque in Mbale City told Muslims, that they should be an example of peace and desist from any form of violence.

According to Wandega, the elections should not be a do or die for people to lose lives after all the process will come to an end and life will continue. He says that it is okay for people to disagree but it should not lead to violence.

Wandega asked the Muslims community to ensure the process of elections is peaceful by ensuring that they go and vote for the leaders of their choice without causing violence.

He added that in countries where governments have changed through violence, the residents have lived to regret citing Libya and Iraq.

URN