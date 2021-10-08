East Africa’s first regional tourism expo to attract 100 exhibitors

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | Xinhua | The first East African Community (EAC) Regional Tourism Expo that will open its doors on Saturday is expected to attract 100 exhibitors and over 2,000 visitors, organizers of the expo said in a statement.

The statement issued by the EAC at its headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha said the expo to be held in Arusha city from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16 aims at creating awareness on tourism investment opportunities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peter Mathuki, the EAC Secretary General, said the expo will comprise exhibitions by tourism service providers, speed networking and business to business meetings and seminars on tourism and wildlife sub-themes.

“In respect to the tourism sector, these sub-themes will revolve around aspects such as tourism resilience and crisis management, digital tourism marketing, development of multi-destination tourism packages and tourism investment opportunities and incentives,” he said.

Mathuki said wildlife-related sub-themes will include combating poaching and illegal wildlife trade and economic value of wildlife in the region.

The EAC member states are Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

