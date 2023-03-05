East African Breweries retires Japheth Katto

Sunday , March 5 2023
The Independent March 5, 2023 Business, In The Magazine Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Board of Directors of East African Breweries PLC hereby announces the retirement of Japheth Katto as a director of the company with effect from Feb.28.

Katto steps down after having served the company for nine years as an independent director. “The Board takes this opportunity to thank Mr. Katto for his vibrant contribution, sound business advice, valued counsel and visionary leadership as a board member and in the roles of chairman of the board corporate governance committee, member of the board audit and risk management committee and member of the board investment committee,” the company statement signed by Kathryne Maundu, the Group Company Secretary on Feb.28.

