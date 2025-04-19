EACOP, Oil companies urged to improve public information to reduce protests

Dr. Fred Kaliisa Kabagambe, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Oil and Gas, noted that limited public awareness about oil and gas developments has fueled opposition to EACOP activities in Uganda.

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Heads of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project and oil companies operating in Uganda have been urged to increase transparency and make information about their operations readily accessible to the public to reduce tensions and protests.

Dr. Fred Kaliisa Kabagambe, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Oil and Gas, noted that limited public awareness about oil and gas developments has fueled opposition to EACOP activities in Uganda.

He said the failure to engage and inform key stakeholders—including government officials, cultural and religious leaders, and local communities—has led to mistrust and resistance, particularly among youth.

Dr. Kabagambe emphasized the need for timely communication to keep the public updated on project progress and dispel misinformation that can lead to unrest.

Local voices echoed similar concerns. Patrick Musinguzi, a resident of Kigorobya Town Council in Hoima District, criticized what he called a “culture of secrecy” in the oil and gas sector, arguing that the lack of transparency undermines governance and public trust.

Joseph Kyamanywa, another resident from Buhirigi Village in Bombo Sub-county, called on the government to establish platforms for community involvement in monitoring oil activities and reporting issues affecting them.

Meanwhile, John Bosco Habumugisha, Deputy Managing Director of EACOP Ltd, defended the project’s communication efforts, saying they have made efforts to share information.

However, he attributed some protests to manipulation by non-governmental and civil society organizations allegedly offering small sums of money to disrupt operations.

Habumugisha reassured the public that EACOP is committed to environmental sustainability and adheres to international standards, including those set by the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Despite these efforts, EACOP continues to face significant opposition. In December 2024, hundreds of Project-Affected Persons (PAPs) in Kikuube District staged a protest, accusing project implementers of land grabbing, harassment, and environmental degradation.

The protesters demanded a halt to construction until their grievances were addressed and called for the protection of national parks and biodiversity. The $5 billion pipeline spans 1,443 kilometers from Hoima, Uganda, to the Tanzanian port of Tanga. It is jointly owned by TotalEnergies (62%), CNOOC Uganda (8%), the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (15%), and the Uganda National Oil Company (15%).

Construction is being handled by China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co. Ltd and Worley Ltd. The route cuts across several Ugandan districts, including Hoima, Kikuube, Kakumiro, Mubende, Gomba, Kyankwanzi, Sembabule, Lwengo, Kyotera, and Rakai before entering Tanzania. The pipeline includes six pump stations, two pressure reduction stations, and a marine export terminal.

In 2022, the European Parliament called for a one-year delay over human rights and environmental concerns, highlighting forced evictions, suppression of NGOs, and risks to protected areas like Lake Albert and Murchison Falls National Park, where TotalEnergies plans to drill 132 wells. Despite these challenges, project officials maintain that construction will continue, with ongoing efforts to engage stakeholders and address community concerns.

URN