EACOP donates dignity hampers to schools across the pipeline route

HOIMA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd, the company leading the development of Uganda’s crude oil export pipeline together with Malaika have partnered to provide dignity hampers to 1,000 schoolgirls in the districts of Hoima, Kikuube, Kakumiro, Mubende and Kyankwanzi as part of its Social Economic Investment, tackling a critical barrier to education.

The “Keep a Girl in School” initiative aims to promote menstrual health and address the challenges girls face in accessing education due to lack of sanitary materials. Each dignity hamper contains four packets of reusable sanitary pads, three pairs of underwear, detergent and a bucket. These reusable pads are sustainable offering a long-term solution and long-term support to girls who need them the most.

According to statistics by Human Rights Watch, one in ten girls in sub-Saharan Africa are absent from school during their period due to lack of access to sanitary amenities. This not only affects their education but also their confidence. This situation is particularly critical in rural areas and urban poor areas like the Albertine region where poverty limits access to menstrual hygiene amenities. This intervention forms part of EACOP’s sustainability priorities under youth opportunities, where education is a key element.

Therefore, it is in our interest to ensure access to quality education in alignment with the Sustainable Development goals, specifically goal number 04; “Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”

The hampers was officially handed over by Social and Environmental Investment Manager – Matred Murungi during a ceremony held at Kabaale Public Primary School, Hoima District. Speaking at the event, Ms. Mirungi emphasized the importance of empowering girls through education, stating that the initiative will contribute significantly to the girls’ welfare and high school retention. “International Women’s Month 2025 urges us to accelerate action—and this donation is just one of the ways we are working to make immediate change.

“Menstrual health is a fundamental part of ensuring that girls can thrive in school. By ensuring access to sanitary products, we are removing a major barrier to education and giving girls the opportunity to succeed and break the cycle of inequality.” said Ms. Matred Murungi.

Speaking on behalf of the school, Dan Busobozi commended EACOP’s for their efforts in the pad donation drive.

“We’d like to thank the team from EACOP for joining hands with us as we strive to ensure girls in our school have access to proper menstrual hygiene towels.” Head Teacher, Kabaale Public Primary School.

The time to act is now. Menstrual health should no longer be a barrier to education.

EACOP urges other organizations, community leaders, and individuals to join in accelerating action for gender equity by supporting initiatives that ensure access to menstrual products for all schoolchildren.