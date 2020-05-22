EAC to embark on joint tests for COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The East African Community (EAC) countries are in discussions to harmonize procedure of testing for coronavirus among truck drivers in the region. This was revealed by the Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng revealed on Thursday.

She said the proposal was made during a summit by heads of state but they have since discussed it with truck owners and the ministers of trade. She said discussions on the way forward will be finalized during a joint meeting scheduled for Friday next week.

She said countries are using different tests whereby some have already adopted the rapid tests explaining that if they are to start joint testing, Ugandan experts will have to first go to the neighbouring countries to understand the protocols that they use.

This she explains will help them develop confidence in the outcomes of each other’s results.

As this comes up, there was controversy recently when a Kenyan truck driver tested positive in Uganda and when tested again back home by the Kenya Medical Research Institute, the results came out negative, leading to doubts in Uganda’s testing mechanisms.

*****

URN