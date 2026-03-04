EAC leaders face moment of truth as integration ambitions meet financial strains

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Heads of State of the East African Community (EAC) are convening in Arusha this week for the 25th Ordinary Summit at a defining moment for one of Africa’s most ambitious regional blocs, a moment that will test whether rapid expansion can translate into deeper, more sustainable integration.

At the heart of the Summit is a critical review of Partner States admitted between 2016 and 2024 and an assessment of their progress in harmonising national policies, aligning domestic systems with regional frameworks, and fulfilling obligations under the EAC Treaty.

Over the past decade, the EAC has expanded faster than at any other time in its history. The admission of South Sudan in April 2016 marked the bloc’s first enlargement in over a decade. In March 2022, the Democratic Republic of the Congo joined, dramatically expanding the Community’s geographic footprint and economic reach. In 2024, Somalia became the eighth Partner State, transforming the EAC into one of Africa’s largest regional groupings by population and strategic positioning.

But South Sudan continues to struggle with internal security and fiscal constraints that have slowed the domestication of Community laws and full implementation of key protocols under the Customs Union and Common Market.

Meanwhile, the DRC’s persistent insecurity in its eastern region has also complicated cross-border trade and regional stability efforts, even as Kinshasa works to embed itself within the bloc’s frameworks, and Somalia, still rebuilding core state institutions, faces complex legal and regulatory reforms as it aligns with EAC standards.

Recent internal documents and financial records from the EAC headquarters in Arusha indicated that the EAC is burdened by more than US$89 million in outstanding arrears resulting from non-remittance of budget contributions by several Partner States. The funding shortfall has severely disrupted operations across key Community organs.

The East African Court of Justice and the East African Legislative Assembly have previously suspended activities due to a lack of funds. More than 150 staff at the East African Community headquarters in Arusha have gone without salaries, reportedly for more than three months, and over 260 cases at the Court remain affected by operational constraints.

While Kenya and Tanzania are regarded as consistent contributors, with Kenya paying its full annual contribution of US$7 million, several states remain in arrears. The DRC leads with over US$27 million outstanding, followed by Burundi (US$22.7 million), South Sudan (US$21.8 million), Somalia (US$10.5 million), Rwanda (US$5.2 million), and Uganda (US$1.1 million). With this crisis at hand, leaders are expected to deliberate on implementing the financing directive of the 24th Summit, including a proposed funding formula of 65 per cent equal contribution and 35 per cent assessed contribution, designed to balance fairness with sustainability.

Beyond financial reforms, the Summit will consider the Report of the Council covering 30 November 2024 to 31 December 2025 and make several key institutional appointments. These include the appointment of a new Secretary General, judges to the East African Court of Justice, renewal of Deputy Secretaries General, appointment of commissioners to the EAC Competition Authority, and assent to Bills passed by EALA.

A major highlight will be the launch of the EAC Customs Bond, a single regional customs guarantee intended to replace multiple national transit bonds. Under the new system, traders will secure one bond recognised across all Partner States, rather than separate guarantees in each transit country. The unified framework is expected to link customs administrations, insurers, and financial institutions across the region, reduce compliance costs, minimise border delays, protect government revenue, and accelerate the movement of goods within the Community.

Leaders will also officially unveil the 7th EAC Development Strategy (2026/27–2030/31), which outlines the roadmap for accelerating regional integration and socio-economic transformation over the next five years. The strategy aligns with Vision 2050, the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and the Sustainable Development Goals, underscoring a commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Secretary General Veronica Nduva described the Summit as a platform for collective leadership and strategic decision-making. Convening in Arusha, she noted, provides leaders an opportunity to strengthen cooperation, promote trade, and advance shared prosperity.

The Summit will follow an Extraordinary Meeting of the EAC Council of Ministers running from March 2 to March 5, 2026, at the EAC Headquarters, where technical and policy matters are being reviewed in preparation for consideration by Heads of State.

****

URN