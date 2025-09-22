E-Bus Xpress: Accelerating Uganda’s national e-mobility goals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s journey toward a greener and more sustainable transport sector is gaining momentum, with E-Bus Xpress playing a pivotal role in realizing the country’s national e-mobility vision.

The E-Bus Xpress is Uganda’s first electric mass transport initiative by Kiira Motors Corporation, currently operating in Jinja.

Speaking at the National E-Mobility Expo 2025, Eng. Ian John Kavuma, CEO of E-Bus Xpress, shared how the venture is contributing to Uganda’s strategic goal of deploying 15,000 electric buses by 2040 and other elements of the e-Mobility agenda.

The ambitious goal aims to provide reliable and safe mobility solutions to over 96% of Ugandans who don’t own cars as per the most recent census. This means that a very big percentage of Ugandans rely on public transport.

In less than a year, 9 electric buses have so far been deployed, ferrying over 180,000 people in Jinja, covering over 250,000 green kilometers, and offering commuters a clean, safe, and dignified way to travel.

Kavuma highlighted the E-Bus Xpress has two major clients: daily commuters and the transport entrepreneur through the company’s franchising model that empowers entrepreneurs and investors to actively contribute to the growing e-mobility ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Africa envisions over 6 billion dollars in e-buses as a market by 2034. With E-Bus Xpress and the e-Mobility outlook that reports over 1,500 electric vehicles and 260 DC fast-chargers deployed in over 14 cities, 12.5 million passengers are envisioned to be transported by then.

Kavuma emphasized that this model is scalable, ensuring efficient operations, positive returns for investors, and a direct contribution to national strategic targets. The goal is to expand beyond borders to West Africa and other East African countries.

Uganda’s broader e-mobility ecosystem has already achieved significant milestones, producing 37 electric buses, 12,500 electric motorcycles, and 1,500 electric bicycles, with local content up to 40%. Infrastructure is growing, with over 10 publicly accessible DC fast-charging stations and close to 400 battery swapping stations, positioning Uganda as a continental hub for sustainable transport innovation.