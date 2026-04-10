DTB opens new Tororo branch, boosts access in Eastern Uganda

Tororo, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), a leading financial institution in Uganda, has officially opened its new Tororo Branch, reinforcing its commitment to delivering accessible, efficient, and people-centred banking services across Eastern Uganda.

Officials said the new branch forms part of DTB’s broader plan to refine its presence, improve service delivery, and build a more sustainable operation centered on customer needs.

Speaking at the official opening, Godfrey Sebaana, the Chief Executive Officer of DTB Uganda, said the Tororo Branch represents progress and continuity for customers in the region.

“As DTB, we continuously review our business footprint to ensure that we deliver banking services in the most efficient, accessible and sustainable way. It is in this spirit that we made the strategic decision to open doors to our valued customers here in Tororo.”

Sebaana added that the new branch will significantly improve access to banking services for individuals and businesses.

“This branch will bring faster access to credit, easier cash and deposit services, stronger SME support, and more efficient transaction solutions for businesses operating in construction, agriculture, trade, and logistics. It means reduced travel time, quicker decision-making, and banking that understands the pace and ambition of Tororo’s economy. Simply put, we are bringing banking closer to where growth is happening.”

Uganda’s financial sector continues to demonstrate strong resilience and steady growth. According to the World Bank, the country’s GDP has expanded consistently over the past decade, reaching approximately USD 65 billion in 2025. This progress reflects the entrepreneurial drive of Ugandans and highlights the important role of financial institutions.

“DTB remains deeply committed to inclusive growth. Through initiatives such as the SME Growth and Women Enterprises Fund, youth skills and enterprise development programmes, and market access infrastructure support, we continue to invest in people, opportunity, and long-term resilience,” Sebaana noted.

Customers at the Tororo Branch will continue to access a full range of banking services, including loans, tailored business solutions, and digital products. These include Kwasa Kwasa mobile loans, which offer quick, collateral-free credit; the Furaha School Fees Loan, designed to ease the burden of education costs; and customized business banking solutions to support enterprise growth.

In response to Tororo’s increasing role in a globalized economy, DTB has strengthened cross-border financial services through initiatives such as the Diaspora Remittance Program, enabling faster and more affordable international transfers that support household incomes across Bukedi region.

Additionally, the bank has also supported regional investment through the Tororo Investment Facilitation Scheme, helping attract capital into tourism, agribusiness, and small-scale manufacturing key sectors for job creation and economic expansion.

The Director of Supervision from the Bank of Uganda, Hannington Wasswa while speaking at the opening, lauded DTB’s strategic expansion as a win for financial inclusion in the Bukedi sub-region.

“The Bank of Uganda is steadfast in fostering a stable and inclusive financial environment that reaches every corner of the country. By establishing this modern facility in Tororo, Diamond Trust Bank is directly supporting our National Financial Inclusion Strategy. This branch will provide the necessary formal credit and secure savings infrastructure required to transition local MSMEs from the informal sector into the mainstream economy, ultimately driving the $65 billion GDP growth we aspire to sustain.”

Tourism development has benefited from targeted financing under the Eastern Uganda Tourism Support Project, supporting upgrades to guesthouses, tourism activities around Tororo Rock, and hospitality-focused SMEs, improving visitor experiences and boosting local spending.

“As we officially open the DTB Tororo Branch today, we promise to keep working closely with the people of the wider Bukedi sub-region. This branch represents continuity, partnership, and shared progress. It builds on where we have come from while embracing a future of greater innovation, accessibility, and impact,” Sebaana concluded.

Tororo branch marks the 37th in the country, and as DTB marks 61 years this year of serving the people of Uganda, with 54 ATMs, over 1,000 agents, and more than 160,000 customers nationwide. This journey brings with it a commitment to fulfill our mission to serve with trust and integrity.