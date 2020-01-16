Dry season affects Northern Uganda communities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Communities in Acholi sub-region in Northern Uganda have started facing the impact of the dry season.

The dry spell spans from December to March or April characterized by drought occurrence and severity that impacts on people’s health due to excessive heat; crop failures, livestock raids by nomadic Karamojong searching for pasture and water, uncontrolled wildfire and famine among others.

The severe weather is taking toll on health of several residents who are visibly seen with skin, cracked libs and feet. Robert Ocitti, a resident of Lacor trading centre in Gulu explains how he is grappling with it.

Tonny Walter Onena, a retired government health worker in Gulu town, says that residents should observe strict balanced diet to ensure the body produces enough food values.

The impact of the dry season has not spared residents in the four divisions of Bardege, Layibi, Laroo and Pece in Gulu Municipality and areas in the outskirts. Several taps have already run dry forcing residents to flock available boreholes with long queues to fetch water.

Karla Aryemo, the Woman Councillor for Taar parish in Paimol sub county explains that the dry spell has compounded water crisis in area. She cited Akwang Central with a population of over 6,000 residents as one of the hardest-hit villages where all water sources have dried up.

Agago, like neighbouring Pader and Kitgum districts, have also started facing threats of pastoral Karamojong nomads who forcefully cross into the district in search for pasture and water and consequently loot livestock from farmers due to drought. Last week, suspect Karamojong thieves looted 11 cattle but were late recovered by security.

