DRC, M23 agree to immediate ceasefire

DOHA, QATAR | THE INDEPENDENT | Peace talks between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the March 23 Movement (M23) in Qatar’s capital, Doha, have taken a positive step after each party agreed to work towards ending the conflict.

The peace talks that started this month are being mediated by Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Qatar. On Wednesday, M23 rebels, through their political spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka, released a statement confirming that recommendations towards the peace process have been agreed upon by both parties.

According to M23’s statement, both parties agreed to respect an effective ceasefire, immediate cessation of hostilities, categorical rejection of all hate speech and intimidation, and address the root causes of the ongoing crisis as well as the modalities for ending the conflict in the eastern territories of the DR Congo.

Both parties also agreed to call on the Congolese people, religious leaders, and the media to support and spread this message of hope and peace.

On Thursday Morning, the DR Congo government also released a statement signed by Papy Mbuyi Kanguvu, head of the government delegation, also confirming the same. This is the first statement released by the government where M23 rebels are not described as terrorists and supported by Rwanda since the resumption of hostilities in 2022.

Patrick Katembwe Muyaya, DR Congo government spokesperson, also on Thursday, confirmed to the media that peace talks have taken a positive shape.

However, it remains unclear if the route to a positive end of conflict will be a success since belligerents remain on standby in their positions. Heavy fighting between M23 rebels and the government army FARDC/coalition on Tuesday this week in villages of Mikumbi and Miba, about 6 kilometres from Kibati, in the Luberike groupement, Walikale territory, North Kivu province.

M23 rebels control the majority of areas in North and South Kivu provinces, including Goma, Bukavu cities, Goma international airport and Kavumu airport.

Since the resumption of the M23 insurgency in 2022, led by Bertrand Bisimwa and Emmanuel Sultan Makenga, the DRC government has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting M23, a claim that both Rwanda and M23 deny. The rebels assert that their fight is against corruption, xenophobia and discrimination within the DR Congo’s leadership.

URN