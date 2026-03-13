Dr. Lina Zedriga gets ULS’s Lifetime of Justice Award

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Lina Zedriga Waru-Abuku, Deputy President of the National Unity Platform (NUP) for Northern Uganda, has been honored with Uganda Law Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

She was among the awardees as the country’s Bar celebrated the Women’s Day commemoration, in which the Lifetime Achievement Awards were conferred to celebrated women leaders.

Among the awardees is Dr. Sylvia Namubiru , the Chief Executive Officer of Legal Aid Service Provider’s Network-Laspnet. The ceremony, held at the ULS Secretariat, highlighted their decades-long commitment to justice, human rights, and civic leadership.

Described by her peers as a “mother to many,” Dr. Zedriga has been at the forefront of peacebuilding, legal reform, and political advocacy in Uganda.

Drabo Lillian, reading the citation by exiled Uganda Law Society President, said Dr. Lina Zedriga has distinguished herself as a respected academic and global thought leader contributing scholarly discussion on human rights, peace-building, gender an international relations.

From her early career as a Magistrate Grade One (2007–2014) to her current political leadership, she has demonstrated unwavering courage, intellectual leadership, and a deep commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

Her academic credentials are equally impressive. She holds a PhD in Peace and Conflict Studies from Seiwanee University in collaboration with Makerere University, Uganda, as well as a Master’s degree, a Bachelor of Laws, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice.

Her professional and academic work spans prestigious institutions worldwide, including Harvard University, St. Galen University in Switzerland, and the Auschwitz Institute for Peace and Reconciliation in Poland.

The Uganda Law Society said Dr. Zedriga’s work has touched multiple sectors: she has advised the United Nations and UN Women on Security Council Resolution 1325, mediated land and resource disputes for the World Bank, trained police and security forces on “do no harm” approaches, and pioneered alternatives to imprisonment and genocide prevention initiatives.

Her leadership extends into politics and civic engagement. Since April 2020, she has served as NUP Deputy President for Northern Uganda, advocating for democratic governance, women’s participation in public life, and the protection of civil liberties.

She has consistently championed dialogue, justice, and the meaningful inclusion of women in leadership. The ceremony also acknowledged her recent trials.

Following the January 2026 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, Dr. Zedriga was arrested and detained in multiple prisons, including Gulu and Luzira Women’s Prisons.

Despite enduring harsh conditions, she remained steadfast in her commitment to peace, justice, and the rule of law.

Jolly Jacklyn Tukamushaba, the NUP Vice President for western Uganda, was present as Dr Zedriga recived heer award.

Zedriga has been living a quiet life since she was released from prison. Speaking at the award ceremony, she used the occasion to thank those who stood by her while in detention

“Even in prison, I saw my struggle as part of a larger mission—for freedom, for justice, for the women and men of Uganda.”

Her detention, widely criticized as politically motivated, did not deter her advocacy. In her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to women who continue to face intimidation, harassment, and imprisonment for exercising their rights, as well as to the broader struggle for democratic governance in Uganda.

“May this award inspire, reignite, and re-energize us to be Ugandans by choice, to celebrate our identity, and to never compromise our freedom.”

Dr. Zedriga also reflected on the roots of her resilience, recalling her upbringing as the only girl among three children and her formative years at Sacred Heart Gulu and Awaleo Primary School.

Her early experiences instilled perseverance, discipline, and a lifelong mission to empower others.

“A young woman is a manifestation of her goals, her prayers, and the right associations she chooses, not by chance.”

Reelecting on her past and childhood, she said that “My life has always been a struggle. My mother … that is why I was called Draru. I was always struggling for justice,” she said //Cue In Where did I get this…. Cue Out….. study harder”///

The Lifetime Achievement Award, presented under the leadership of ULS President Isaac Kimaze Ssemakade, Senior Counsel, recognized her lifelong dedication to justice, peacebuilding, and human rights.

The event included tributes from NUP Secretary General Robert Rubongoya and other dignitaries, emphasizing her mentorship, courage, and solidarity.

“The women who continue to run, even in hostile environments, inspire me. This award is for all of us in the struggle.”

Dr. Zedriga’s recognition is a testament to a career defined not only by professional excellence but also by moral courage, empathy, and a steadfast commitment to uplifting women and communities across Uganda.

From courtrooms to international academic halls, from grassroots activism to political leadership, she embodies justice, peace, and female empowerment.

“We must never compromise freedom. We must continue to celebrate each other until we achieve a peaceful and democratic country for our children,” she said.

Through her trials and triumphs, Dr. Lina Zedriga Waru-Abuku continues to inspire, mentor, and lead, standing as a beacon of resilience, hope, and transformation for Uganda and beyond.

URN