Dr. Kamunyu responds to interdiction by VC Nawangwe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, a senior lecturer at Makerere University, has strongly condemned his interdiction by the Vice Chancellor, calling the decision “flimsy, malicious, and in bad spirit.” In a statement shared with colleagues, Dr. Muhwezi expressed his frustration over what he sees as an unjustified action, stating that he was instructed to hand over the office with immediate effect.

Dr. Muhwezi, who joined Makerere University in 2006 as an Assistant Lecturer, highlighted his dedication to both academic duties and university leadership. He served as Chairperson of the Forum for Academic Staff of Public Universities in Uganda and has been an active member of the Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA) and Makerere University Convocation (MUC). His years of service, he said, reflect his deep commitment to the institution.

Addressing the Vice Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, Dr. Muhwezi questioned the motives behind the interdiction, asking, “Why should you discriminate against me? What exactly is the motivation?” He referenced past challenges, particularly his involvement in a 2004 dispute at the Makerere University Business School (MUBS), which resulted in illegal dismissals. However, the investigation by the Inspector General of Government (IGG) exonerated him and others.

Dr. Muhwezi emphasized that his work at Makerere has been free of any professional misconduct. “Since joining the University, I have been doing my work as an academic and actively representing the interests of my colleagues,” he said, reaffirming his role in advocating for both staff and student welfare. Despite his dismissal, Dr. Muhwezi expressed confidence that the University Council and other legitimate authorities would review the situation and restore order. He also critiqued the process of his interdiction, stating that proper administrative procedures would have required a hearing before such a drastic decision was made.

As Makerere University’s academic community waits for a resolution, Dr. Muhwezi urged his colleagues to remain calm, reiterating his belief in his innocence and his commitment to continue representing their interests. “We are stronger together,” he concluded. The Makerere University Council is expected to examine the matter and offer clarity on the next steps in the coming days.

****

URN