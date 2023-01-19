Dr. Jacqueline Kitulu to head Rocket Health board

Rocket Health appoints Dr. Kitulu as board chairperson and Stephen Dimba Odhiambo as Chief Commercial Officer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leading telemedicine provider Rocket Health has taken a step to raising its level on the corporate governance front by appointing Kenyan health expert Dr. Jacqueline Kitulu, as the chairperson of its board of directors.

“I want to see Rocket Health get into the East African region, Central Africa, West Africa, just growing, expanding across Africa, as a leading light in digital health provision,” Dr. Kitulu said soon after she was appointed board chairperson.

Dr. Kitulu has over 15 years of executive and organisational leadership in the healthcare sector, with expertise in corporate/organizational governance, board management, healthcare advocacy.

She was recently the President of the Kenya Medical Association, and is currently serving on several boards including the Emergency Plus Medical Services ( Eplus Kenya) , Safaricom Health Advisory Board, PATH Kenya Board and TechCare For All Global Advisory Board.

Over the last 12 months, Rocket Health has achieved exceptional growth, opening new service points, entering new markets, and building a bigger and more efficient digital health team.

In March 2022, Rocket Health closed a $5m Series A funding round to facilitate expansion of its telemedicine and last mile healthcare delivery model. Since then, the company has opened a new hub, with a clinic, pharmacy, laboratory and vaccination center in Kyetume, Gayaza. The company has also ventured into the wholesale supply chain, opening a warehouse in Bugolobi to serve retail pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals across the country.

“Many players have not integrated these services (doctor consulations, laboratory and pharmacy services), Rocket Health as the forerunners has the opportunity to figure out how to ensure that this model achieves world class quality and commercial profitability, and consequently lead others into the system,’’ said Dr. Jacqueline Kitulu.

Founded in 2012, Rocket Health is the leading telemedicine provider in Uganda, offering an end-to-end healthcare experience to over 100,000 individual patients.

Rocket Health’s solution leverages technology to provide 4 integrated services – 24/7 teleconsultations, medicine delivery, home sample collection for laboratory diagnostic testing and physical specialist clinic consultations – with a focus on quality, convenience and affordability.

Rocket Health has recently opened a wholesale business arm to deliver convenience and value chain efficiency for retail health facilities. By creating innovative digital health solutions, Rocket Health aims to improve healthcare for all in Africa.

Working together with the team of over 200 staff at Rocket Health, Dr. Kitulu and Mr. Dimba will implement strategies to achieve the highest levels of governance and commercial performance for Rocket Health.

“It has always been our intention at Rocket Health to attract the most impactful professionals to advance the mission of digital healthcare for all in Africa. Dr. Kitulu and Mr. Dimba both bring depth and breadth through their expertise, experience and work ethic in various arenas tol move the needle closer towards a more value-driven and sustainable healthcare system,’’ Dr. Davis Musinguzi.

Rocket Health has also confirmed Stephen Dimba as the Chief Commercial Officer.

Dimba has a wealth of commercial and operational experience in fintech, business banking and education, having previously worked with Izwe Loans, Switch Link Africa, Kopo Kopo Inc, and KCB Bank among others.

‘’Rocket Health has an unprecedented opportunity to make a difference right now because both Uganda and Kenya are trying to push through a scheme for universal healthcare. COVID taught us a lot of things, and one of them is that telemedicine is here to stay as part of the new normal. So, the Rocket Health business model isthe new normal that is coming through, and I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to making this model a success in East Africa,’’ Stephen Dimba.