DR ACENG: Uganda has no confirmed case of COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s health minister Dr Ruth Aceng has refuted press reports Friday that a positive COVID-19 case had been confirmed in the country. “To-date, Uganda has no confirmed case of #COVID19,” she said early Saturday.

“There is an article alleging that “Uganda confirms 1st case of Coronavirus”-this is NOT true and absolutely FAKE. People, please stop spreading rumors. Our teams are working around the clock to protect you and keep COVID out of Uganda,” she tweeted.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 2,278 travelers including Ugandans and others travelling back home have been identified as high-risk and identified for purposes of follow up and institutional quarantine.

So far, samples from 54 persons who presented with signs and symptoms similar to that of COVID-19 have been tested. Out of these, 52 tested negative while two are pending results from Uganda Virus Research Institute ( UVRI).