DPP’s office closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Directorate of the Public Prosecutions- DPP has closed its offices to the public after a staff tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo, members of the public, DPP field staff and stakeholders have been advised not to visit the office for 14 days. Some sections of the office including the registry and documentation center are temporarily closed.

“In light of this, office of the DPP, field staff, our stakeholders and members of the public are discouraged from visiting our headquarters for two weeks” reads the statement in part.

According to Abodo, there are planning alternative means of making complaints online,” Adobo said. She adds that only very urgent files will be received from the police during this time when their offices will be closed.

The DPP’s office joins other companies, organizations, departments and agencies that have closed after their staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Stanbic Bank, Ministry of Works and Transport, Police headquarters in Naguru, Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA offices in Luweero among others were temporarily closed after confirmation of Covid-19 positive cases.

URN