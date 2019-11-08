DPP faulted for delayed trial of Kaweesi murder suspects

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Director of Public Prosecution has come under criticism for delays to start the trial of fourteen suspects charged with the murder of former Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

The suspects are Umar Baganda, Ahamada Senfuka, Hassan Tusiime, Ibrahim Kissa, Osman Mohamed Omarite, Hamidu Magambo,

Others are Abdu Majid, Sheikh Musa Ntende, Asuman Mugoya, Swalleh Ddamulira and Sauda Ayub, Ali Mugoya Byantuyo Dhikusooka Faisal Hibwangi Sinani alias Farouk.

Their lawyers led by Geoffrey Turyamusiima on Thursday told Nakawa Grade one Magistrates Court presided over by Ponsiano Odwori that the office of the DPP has been sending new prosecutors for the case which is a plan to delay Justice for his clients.

This was after the court failed to proceed with the hearing of the case in which the suspects are charged with confessing to belong to a terrorist organization, the Allied Defense Forces-ADF.

The State Prosecutor present, Hanifa Kasana told court that she was new on the case and was unable to continue with the trial.

However, Defense lawyer Turyamusiima told court that this is the fourth time in a space of six months that a new prosecutor is appointed for the case.

“Every State Prosecutor who comes says so. It infringes a right to fair hearing. It’s almost a year since our clients were granted bail by this honourable court and the State has never been ready to proceed”, said Turyamusiima.

Adding that “We have prayed for dismissal of charges but court has given the State many more chances. In that regard we still pray for dismissal”.

The Magistrate adjourned the case to January, 16th, 2020 noting that the case will be dismissed if the prosecution is not ready to proceed.

The accused persons before Nakawa Court were part of a group of 23 suspects charged with the murder of former Police Spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and Driver Godfrey Mambewa. The trio was shot dead in Kulambiro, a Kampala Suburb on March 17th, 2017.

However other suspects have since been committed to the International Crimes Division of High Court to face trial.

******

URN