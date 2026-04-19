Alupo flags off AMDA caravan as outreach targets underserved Sheema communities

Sheema, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | The Vice President Rtd Maj Jessica Alupo on Friday evening launched the 12th Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA) caravan, a three day outreach set to deliver health, education and social services to Nyabwina Parish in Sheema District.

The launch at Hotel Africana drew government officials, development partners and community leaders ahead of the mission, which organisers say will reach between 7,000 and 8,000 people from Nyabwina and neighbouring areas in western Uganda.

“I am honored to join you today for the launch of the 12th AMDA Caravan an initiative that reflects our shared commitment to improving the wellbeing of our people and strengthening service delivery across the country,” Vice President Alupo said at the flagoff.

She underlined the government’s backing for outreach work, noting that such initiatives help close gaps in service delivery.

“The government of Uganda remains fully committed to ensuring that all citizens access essential services including health care, education, and social support,” she said, adding that the caravan complements state programmes by taking services to remote and vulnerable groups.

“Initiatives such as this complement government efforts by extending outreach, particularly to vulnerable populations including women, children, and the youth,” she said.

Alupo urged stronger collaboration across sectors.

“Sustainable development requires collaboration. Government alone cannot do everything. It requires strong partnership with organizations like civil society and private sector,” she said.

Targeting the most vulnerable

AMDA, founded in 2013, runs an annual rotating caravan that establishes temporary clinics, education support services and empowerment activities in parishes identified as most in need.

This year Nyabwina Parish was chosen after local vulnerability assessments found acute gaps in education and health provision.

“Annually, AMDA does a three day visit back to our parishes. We look for the most vulnerable, the ones that are underserved in many aspects related to social services and health care,” said Chris Gumisiriza, AMDA chairperson.

He said the 2026 caravan shifts from broad camps to more specialised interventions.

“This year we are no longer going to have a general clinic, but specialised services. We are going to go with specialised medical personnel and medicines, and we treat people free of charge,”

Gumisiriza said, describing plans to bring clinicians and targeted medicines for areas such as eye, ENT and maternal health.

The outreach will also supply medicines to local health centres, run mass deworming and deliver schoollevel support including materials and small infrastructure works, organisers said.

The 2026 caravan has a budget of Shs672 million, with more than Shs200 million already pledged by partners and donors. “The budget is huge. We appeal to all people of goodwill to support our cause through cash or in kind,” Gumisiriza said, urging further contributions to meet needs.

AMDA officials pointed to measurable past impacts: restoring sight and hearing for beneficiaries, enabling children to reenter school, and inspiring community donors to sponsor education.

Local leaders set out priorities the caravan aims to address.

Patrick Mutambi, Nyabwina Parish coordinator, said several primary schools lack clean water, mattresses, laboratories and computer facilities. The caravan will deliver supplies and begin work on critical school needs, he said.

“We are looking at setting up a skill centre so that women and youth can gain skills and reduce unemployment and related challenges,” Mutambi added, citing plans for vocational training and sensitisation on drug abuse and youth employment.

George Nedumattan, parish priest at St Anthony Claret Nyabwina, said the community had requested the caravan and expects practical benefits.

“This caravan has been a beacon of hope for many people since 2013,” he said, calling for strengthened follow up so gains endure after the three day mission.

Officials emphasised that AMDA’s model is meant to reinforce rather than replace government services. Activities are implemented in partnership with local government and health authorities and embedded into existing research and extension systems where possible, to improve continuity after the caravan departs.

The organisers and the Vice President both stressed that sustained impact depends on ongoing partnerships and local ownership.

“It is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together for the common good,” Alupo said.