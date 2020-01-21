DP unveils 2021 electoral road map

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party has unveiled its political road-map for the 2021 general elections. The road-map outlines the programme for the electoral process.

The roadmap was last week approved by the National Executive Committee.

While releasing the road map on Tuesday, the DP Publicity Secretary Suleiman Kidandala said the party will embark on a mass recruitment and registration exercise of new members.

It will then conduct party elections at village level from 26th to 30th January, parish from 7th to 9th February and Sub-county level from 18th to 20th February.

The party has further designated February 27th to 29th as days for elections in the constituencies followed by District elections from March 7th to 9th 2020.

According to Kidandala, only registered members who appear on the register and possess the new party Card shall be eligible to vote and or contest for elective office.

In March, the party is expected to convene National Delegates Conference to elect the National Executive Committee, the party President general, National Women Executive and National Youth executive.

DP Publicity Secretary Kenneth Paul Kakande says that DP is still in talks with opposition political parties to front a single presidential candidate.

