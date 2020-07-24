CONFIRMED: Dorothy Kisaka is new KCCA executive director

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has confirmed the appointment of lawyer Dorothy Kisaka as the new Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA.

This is according to a letter addressed to the Minister of Public Service Wilson Muruli Mukasa, by the chairman of the Public Service Commission Justice Ralph Ochan. In the letter, dated July 21, 2020, Justice Ochan also confirms the appointment Eng David Luyimbazi Ssali as the Deputy Director and Grace Akullo as the Director of Human Resource and Management.

Kisaka, an advisor in the office of the Prime Minister and Administer of the COVID-19 fund, will now replace Eng. Andrew Kitaka who has been holding the office in an acting capacity since 2018.

By the copy of the letter, Justice Ochan says the Secretary Public Service is required to urgently forward the copy of the instrument to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service for her tail end management of the appointment process.

Last month, the president nominated Kisaka and four others to take up different positions in KCCA and directed the Public Service Commission to interview them to find out whether they are suitable for the positions.

Also nominated was Dr Okello Ayen Daniel for the position of Director Public Health and Environment, a position he currently holds in an acting capacity and Sarah Kanyike, then Deputy Lord Mayor Kampala Capital City for the position of Director Gender, Community Service and Administration.

However, the President has since appointed Sarah Kanyike as the State Minister the Disability and the Elderly, a position within the Ministry of Gender that has remained vacant for several years.

