Dokolo CAO will not act until he gets formal letter from IG over interdicted staff

The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Dokolo district has yet to receive an official communication from the Inspectorate of Government (IG) about the interdiction of the district’s Inspector of Schools.

On Wednesday, the IG released a statement announcing the interdiction of Denis Livingstone Okello. He and three other civil servants from different districts are found to have submitted fabricated documents to gain employment, which constitutes gross misconduct contrary to Section F-r, Paragraph 7 of the Public Service Standing Orders, 2021.

The other affected civil servants are David Dimba Kenyi, Principal Education Officer, Koboko Municipal Council; Eve Ithungu, a Parish Chief; and Charles Agaba, the Assistant Inventory Management Officer, both from Bundibugyo District Local Government.

In the letter signed by the Deputy Inspector General of Government, Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, the CAOs from the affected districts have been ordered to dismiss the officials.

However, Grandfield Oryono Omonda, the CAO of Dokolo, says he has only seen the information circulating on social media.

Having only served in the district for the past two months, Oryono Omonda denies ever meeting or facilitating the IG in their investigations.

“I think if IGG has been investigating, for the last two months I have not seen IGG, maybe they have already completed the investigation. And the two months I was here, they were just finalizing their reports and their decision, but I have not seen IGG in my office in the last two months about Livingstone,” he explained.

Adding “When I tried to contact 1 or 2 people, they said that this investigation has been going on. It has been going on by IGG, but in the two months I have been here, I have not been approached by IGG.”

Upon receiving an official communication, Oryono is positive about implementing the order as guided in the Act of Parliament, which provides that the power to remove and the power to place arrests in the District Service Commission.

“So when I receive correspondence from the Inspectorate of Government, I will have to submit to the authority that appoints and dismisses, that is, the District Service Commission.”

When contacted, Okello denied having received an interdiction order, saying everything is still a rumor.

“I am hearing it from you right now, so maybe you go to CAO to find out if the letter was written to him because I have not received any such letter.”

Barbara Akech, the Dokolo Resident District Commissioner, explained that security will ensure that the order is executed, although the power to interdict him lies with the CAO.

According to the IG office, investigations found that in 2007, Okello forged a letter of appointment on probation as an assistant education officer. He also got a posting instruction to Kangai Secondary School to teach geography and used the same forged posting instructions of 2007 purportedly from MoES as supporting documents for his application for the position of Inspector of Schools. He was appointed and confirmed on 24th October, 2018.