Detectives recover gun linked to Busiika police attack

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One of the two guns recovered from the rebel Allied Democratic Forces-ADF suspect gunned down in Matugga was used in the October 30th, 2022 attack on Busiika police station in Luweero district, according to ballistic experts from the Directorate of Forensic Science-DFS.

Three police officers were killed in the attack, which occurred at around 8pm. Police identified the victims as Inspector of Police Alex Wagaluka, Police Constables Moses Ongol, and Stephen Odama.

However, on December 16th, 2022, the Flying Squad and Crime Intelligence operatives probing the December 9th, 2022 attack on Kyabadaza police station in Butambala district tracked and shot dead Akim Kajubu and Abdul Shaqul Muhanguzi, both suspected ADF fighters in their rented room in Matugga town council, Wakiso district.

The operatives recovered two AK47 rifles and two Improvised Explosive Devices-IEDs. Ballistic experts have now informed their homicide colleagues that one of the rifles picked from Kajubi and Muhanguzi was among those used to wreak havoc at the Busiika police station. DFS has also linked three of the eight guns recovered on Christmas day from the home of Ali Katende alias Mao at Nyendo-Mukungwe division to the murders of security guards in Kampala, Wakiso, and Iganga districts.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson said apart from the scientific evidence, the suspects in police custody have confessed to having been involved in the murder of police officers, soldiers, and private security guards.

Ballistic scientific investigations as well as the alleged confession of the suspects have linked five guns out of the 12 recovered to the murder of James Amuriat, an SGA private guard at Nesta petrol station in Lusaze, Lubaga division, and the murder of Samuel Muhindo, a guard at General Stores, Lugoba, in Kawempe division.

Between December 1st, 2022, and January 16, 2023, Crime Intelligence-CI, Flying Squad Unit-FSU, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI and Criminal Investigations Directorat-CID arrested 13 ADF-linked terror suspects including two minors aged 12 and 14.

The suspects were arrested in Mayuge, Iganga, Kampala, Ntoroko, Rubirizi, Kasese, Wakiso, Luweero, and Masaka districts. Muhammad Kayemba alias Ronald Kayemba is the latest terror suspect who was picked up from Kampala at Salama road with two SMGs, and several sacks of bomb-making materials.

Security has warned Ugandans to be alert following Sunday’s attack in Kasindi, North Kivu, near the Ugandan border where a bomb was detonated inside a church leaving 10 people dead and over 40 nursing nasty injuries.

Uganda last experienced a bomb explosion on November 16, 2021, which claimed the lives of four people including a policeman. The bombs were detonated by suicide bombers at Parliament Avenue and Kampala Central Police Station-CPS. In that period, intelligence and anti-terrorism agencies foiled 29 terror-linked incidents.

URN