Detectives lack adequate skills to record statements-CID spokesperson

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several police detectives lack adequate skills to record statements, a recent Inspection of Police stations in Kampala Metropolitan Police-KMP area has revealed.

Charles Twiine, the Spokesperson of the Criminal Investigations Directorate disclosed this to URN in an interview on Tuesday.

According to Twiine, the inspection that was conducted last week was aimed at assessing police performance, man power, human rights observance and attitude of police officers during investigations.

He however, says their teams established that some of the statements recorded by detectives miss out key details from victims and suspects, which often affects prosecution of cases.

“The director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has sometimes exonerated or pinned suspects in circumstances that are not justified because from the beginning the case is mishandled by poor statement recording”, Twiine said.

He also disclosed that they also established that some cases are not handled to their logical conclusion because of limited resources.

He cited cases involving murder that requires the services of the Police surgeon, Senior Scene of Crime Officers and tracking equipment to help in the hand for suspects.

He also noted that they discovered that some of the stakeholders such as Uganda Revenue Authority, the Office of Auditor general and Uganda Registration Service Bureau have been helpful in investigation cases of fraud, which has affected their performance.

Twiine however, revealed that basing on the challenges observed during the inspection, police will strongly emphasize inspection and regular staff training to bridge the existing gaps.

******

URN