Destination Uganda wins ‘best in Show—Africa’ at 2026 New York travel & adventure show

New York, USA | THE INDEPENDENT | Destination Uganda has won the “Best in Show – Africa” award for its immersive and experiential showcase at the Travel & Adventure Show.

Uganda’s participation strategically positioned the country as “The Pearl of Africa” through engaging and interactive experiences, including tastings of Uganda’s premium coffee and Uganda Waragi, virtual reality showcases of the country’s landscapes and wildlife, and compelling gorilla experiences that attracted high visitor traffic. These activations drew consumers, travel advisors, and media to the Uganda stand, providing first-hand exposure to the country’s diverse adventure and cultural tourism offerings.

The Travel & Adventure Show is North America’s largest consumer travel event, attracting over 150,000 visitors annually and operating on a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) model. Participation in the Washington, D.C. and New York editions has enabled Uganda to directly engage with travellers and the travel trade, which has generated quality leads and strengthened tourism business linkages within the U.S. market.

Three private tour firms attended the events, namely, Site Tours and Travel, Vamos Tours and Travel and Crystal Safari Lodges and were able to engage with the Africa Tourism Association, Adventurer Overseas agents and travel advisors, strengthening strategic partnerships and positioning Uganda as a “Must-include” destination in their travel packages.

This achievement was the result of a collective effort spearheaded by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), in collaboration with the Embassy of Uganda in Washington, D.C., the Permanent Mission of Uganda in New York, and Uganda’s private sector tourism stakeholders.

Uganda will also exhibit in South Florida 28 Feb-1st March 2026 and Los Angeles, 7-8 March 2026 with Uganda’s Mission in Washington, DC hosting a Uganda Cultural Show/B2B/Tourism Investment Meeting on 6th March 2026 in Los Angeles.

The United States remains one of Uganda’s key source markets, under Vision 2040 targeting over 200,000 American visitors annually. This strategic participation in platforms such as the Travel & Adventure Show continues to drive demand, increase brand visibility, and strengthen destination Uganda’s presence in North America.