Deputy Speaker calls for graduate-creativity in job market

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Graduates have been urged to take advantage of available government programmes and funds to develop income-generating projects that will enable them become job creators rather than job seekers.

Speaking at the 27th graduation ceremony of Nkumba University on Saturday, 25 October 2025, the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa said Uganda requires leaders who can innovate solutions to existing social and economic challenges.

“What lies ahead is the responsibility to use the knowledge, skills and values you have gained here to transform your lives and those of the people around you. In an age of global disruption and innovation, your generation must be agile, creative and proactive,” Tayebwa said.

He commended Nkumba University’s initiative of a digitally-enabled community-centred early childhood project that will equip from 32 primary schools across Uganda with skills to effectively integrate e-learning into their teaching practices.

“This is truly the way forward. The only way we can help young learners quickly embrace the digital age is by introducing them to technology early on. I request you, graduates, to go and replicate this in your communities,” Tayebwa said.

The Deputy Speaker also commended private universities in the country for their role in filling the education gap and bringing the academic space closer to communities.

“Universities like Nkumba have played a critical role in democratizing the education sector. If we had only remained with government institutions, I do not know where all the students from our secondary schools would be admitted,” Tayebwa said.

Nkumba University Chancellor, Emmanuel Katongole urged the graduates to exude confidence, competence, creativity and good character, which he said will empower them to step into boardrooms, workplaces and communities with courage.

“As Chancellor, I have conferred upon you your awards, but remember, your real graduation begins tomorrow. When all is said and done, degrees may open doors, but it is these four virtues that will keep those doors open and allow you to walk through them with dignity and purpose,” Katongole said.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Jude Lubega appreciated government’s support to the university through a tax waiver of Shs4.4 billion which had accumulated in tax arrears from 2014 to date, which he said was a great boost to the university’s recovery.

“Nkumba University also received a capitalization grant of Shs300 million from the Ministry of Education and Sports to support its infrastructure development, which we are grateful for. I also request government to support us in establishing state-of-the-art laboratories for artificial intelligence and data science to be housed in the new ICT centre of excellence block,” Prof. Lubega said.

At this year’s graduation, Nkumba University registered a total of 2,087 graduates, with 25 graduating getting Doctorates of Philosophy (PhDs), 418 Masters degrees, 1025 with Bachelor’s degrees, 217 with postgraduate diplomas, 263 with undergraduate diplomas and 139 with certificates.

****

SOURCE: PARLIAMENT UGANDA MEDIA