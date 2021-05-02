Deputy IGP Maj. Gen Lokech transfers 254 senior police officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj. Gen Paul Lokech has transferred and appointed 254 senior police officers to various positions.

In his message released at the weekend, Gen Lokech has appointed Commissioner of Police-CP Kato Paul Tumuhimbise as the new deputy director in charge of investigations at Criminal Investigations Directorate in Kibuli.

Kato has been serving in the Human Resource Management directorate headed by Jesse Kamunanwire. He will now be under the stewardship of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Grace Akullo.

Assistant Commissioner of Police-ACP, Esther Akwango has been withdrawn from Nairobi where she has been serving as police attaché and she will be serving as Ssezibwa Regional Police Commander-RPC.

Senior Superintendent of Police-SSP Rose Nahyuha has been moved from Women Affairs where she has been serving as Acting Commissioner and appointed administrator in the Human resource management.

ACP Deo Obura has been moved from Albertine region where he has been the RPC and posted at Kampala Metropolitan East serving in the same capacity. SSP Damali Nachuha has been moved from Counter-Terrorism to Aswa region as RPC.

Superintendent of Police-SP Alex Mwine Mukono who made headlines last year for teargasing the now deceased Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa and other catholic clerics at a Mamba clan event in Mityana has been moved from HRM to the Human Resource development directorate headed by AIGP Godfrey Golooba.

SP Slivia Auma has been appointed the new Women Affairs acting Commissioner which is directly supervised by the office of deputy IGP. SP Richard Senyondo has been moved from the directorate of ICT and appointed new commandant of Police Mineral Protection Unit.

SP Alex Ojok Jimmy from Counter-Terrorism has been moved to HRM at police headquarters, SP Katumba Christopher Kiggundu from Environmental Protection Police Unit has been moved to Chief Political Commissariat headed by AIGP Asan Kasingye.

SP Alfred Bangambaki has been moved from Anti-Stock Theft Unit to Bukedi North as RPC, SP Vincent Mwesigwa from Ssezibwa to Albertine as RPC, SP Kidima from Rwizi to HRM police headquarters.

Gen Lokech has also appointed a new commander for Special Investigations Division –SID in Kireka by removing SSP Mark Odongo and replacing him with ACP Francis Olugu. ACP Olugu has previously been the deputy CID director in charge of economic and corruption investigations.

*****

URN