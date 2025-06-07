Denmark, Uganda strengthen partnership

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kingdom of Denmark has reaffirmed its strong and lasting partnership with Uganda.

Speaking at the second annual Danish Partnership Day, held under the theme: “Power of Partnerships: Delivering Together for Local Impact.” Unlike a traditional diplomatic event, the Danish Ambassador to Uganda, Signe Winding Albjerg, emphasised that modern development cooperation must be based on trust, openness, and joint responsibility. “We reaffirm our commitment to working together,” she said. “This partnership is built on honest dialogue, mutual respect, and a vision for sustainable, locally driven change.”

The celebrations brought together government officials, civil society groups, and private sector leaders to reflect on the growing cooperation between the two nations. It coincided with Denmark’s Constitution Day, which honours democracy and civic participation.

Recognising Uganda’s traditions of community dialogue, the event included a local Baraza format, with an Ekyoto, a traditional fireplace, as its centrepiece. It served as a space for storytelling and reflection. “We mark this day not with a typical national ceremony, but by creating a space for democratic dialogue, just like we do back home,” Albjerg said.

The occasion also marked the first anniversary of Denmark’s bilateral development program in Uganda, which focuses on shared planning, joint implementation, and long-term results. The program supports Denmark’s global priorities: green transition, gender equality, human rights, and economic resilience.

She said that Denmark’s development cooperation in Uganda focuses on three main areas aligned with national and global priorities: Climate Change, Private Sector Development in Agriculture, where Denmark is helping Uganda’s private sector grow, with a focus on the coffee value chain.

The other support is for Refugees and Host Communities. With over 1.5 million refugees, Denmark is investing in durable solutions, beyond emergency aid, by supporting health care, livelihoods, and social cohesion programs that benefit both refugees and local communities.

Ambassador Albjerg stressed that Denmark’s approach is to support Ugandan-led innovations that address community needs. “We believe real, lasting change comes from working together and staying focused on what matters locally,” she said. “That’s what a true development partnership looks like: transparent, locally rooted, and built to last.”

Jeje Odongo, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, expressed gratitude for Denmark’s longstanding support. He recalled that Denmark was one of the first countries to assist Uganda after the NRM came to power, providing essential humanitarian aid. “Today, Denmark continues to walk with us on our transformation journey,” he said, highlighting key areas of cooperation such as refugee management, value addition, digital transformation, and human capital development.

He also called for deeper cooperation. “Let us build on our shared values to achieve sustainable development, peace, and prosperity for all.”

URN