Wednesday , April 29 2020
Demand for relief food overwhelms Busia district Covid-19 task force

Demand for relief food overwhelms Busia district Covid-19 task force

The Independent April 29, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

FILE PHOTO: Relief food distribution

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Busia district task force is overwhelmed by the increasing number of people demanding for relief food.

Paul Kalikwan, the Busia Deputy Resident District Commissioner says that categories of people demanding for the relief food include boda boda cyclists, motor and bicycles mechanics, hardware operators among other groups of people.

Zainab Byawa, a resident of Mawero village says that they want the RDC to help them with food. She says that they have waited for relief food from their leaders in vain.

Suzan Ajambo, a mother of 10 children says that they have several times slept on an empty stomach.

Geoffrey Wandera, the Busia LCV chairperson says that most of the relief food that was donated by well-wishers is meant for only vulnerable people especially those living in slums. He has appealed to residents to stay calm as they continue to lobby from development partners in the area.

URN

