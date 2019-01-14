Delayed transmission of Uganda Police transfer list causes panic

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is panic among police officers over the delayed transmission of a transfer list of more than 140 police officers.

The transfer list which was released on Saturday has been in the communication room without being transmitted.

The Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola released the transfer list affecting all police units and departments. However, unlike the normal practice, the information has yet to be sent to all units and departments.

“We don’t know what to think, we could be sitting here relaxing yet we have been transferred already. Why can’t they just share that list and we know our fate,” a senior police officer who preferred anonymity told URN.

On the list is the appointment of Superintendent of Police-SP Andrew Mubiru as the Acting Director Forensic Services.

Mubiru, a blue-eyed boy of former Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura becomes the first officer to be appointed acting Director at the rank of SP.

Mubiru replaces Commissioner Samuel Ezaati who has been transferred to the Criminal Investigations as Deputy Director Handwriting and document analysis. Mubiru will be deputised by Silvia Chelangat.

The Police’s Public Relations Department has also been affected.

Fred Enanga and Polly Namaye return as Police Spokesperson and Deputy respectively.

Enanga who has been the CID Commissioner Administration is replaced by Bernard Tumuhimbise.

Patrick Onyango who has been the deputy Spokesperson returns to Kampala Metropolitan Police as Spokesperson and will be deputised by Luke Owoyesigyire.

Emilian Kayima replaces Polly Namaye as acting Commissioner Information and Publication in the office of the Chief Political Commissar.

Apollo Kateba who has been on suspension over the controversial Jinja land eviction has been appointed head of Private Security Organisations and firearms replacing Hillary Kulaigye who is appointed staff officer Directorate of Chief Political Commissariat.

Ochola has also replaced Peter Kakonge who has been the commandant Flying Squad with Godwin Tumugumye formerly Regional Criminal Investigations Commander Kampala Metropolitan South.

The outgoing Police Spokesperson Emilian Kayima confirmed the transfers saying, ‘they will soon be transmitted. ”

*****

URN