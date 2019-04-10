Defense completes submissions in Boda Boda 2010 case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The defence has closed its submissions in the case of 10 members of Boda Boda 2010 Association. The members are charged with unlawful possession of military equipment.

They were arrested last year from Vine Hotel Wakaliga. It is alleged that 55 rounds of ammunition, a Sub Machine Gun, Black Pistol were also recovered from Kitatta’s Car UAK 135 B.

The suspects include Abdullah Kitatta the Patron of Boda Boda 2010 Association, Ibrahim Sekajja, his driver and Ngobi Sowali his bodyguard. Defence Completes Submissions in Boda Boda 2010 Case.

Other suspects are; Joel Kibirige, Fred Bwanika, Amon Twinomujuni, John Ssebandeke, Hassan Ssebata, Matia Senfuka and Hussein Mugema.

The state alleges that they were found in possession of military attire that includes uniforms and caps which are a monopoly of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces.

The suspects were later charged with three counts of unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and unlawful possession of military stores.

Through their lawyer, Shaban Sanywa, the suspects argued that prosecution said that they recovered military uniforms and caps when they conducted a search in the absence of the accused persons. This is because the search was reportedly done when the suspects were already in custody at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and they never signed on the search documents to show ownership of the recovered items.

Sanywa told court that there is no proof to show that what was recovered belonged to the suspects or was recovered from their offices.

Sanywa also told court that the suspects were picked from a wrong office in Nateete and yet Boda Boda 2010 offices are located in Kawempe.

He also noted that the prosecution failed to bring an Investigating Officer who would have clarified to court whether the testimonies by the suspects were genuine or fake.

The prosecution is also faulted for not bringing a ballistic report showing that the suspects touched the weapons that were brought to court. Sanywa said that there was not even a single expert to tell court whether the military uniforms and the golden Pistol were real or not.

Sanywa further asked court to acquit and release the suspects arguing that prosecutors failed to bring CCTV Footage to help court to know whether the witnesses participated in the arrest of the suspects.

Sanywa also told court that the failure by prosecution witnesses to say exactly who recovered the military stores in question is an indicator that his clients were framed.

Defence Lawyer Sanywa also told court that the Suspects brought Senior Police Officer Nixon Agasirwe who clarified that the guns save for the golden pistol were allegedly obtained from Uganda Police Force and that they belonged to Ngobi.

Sanywa further told Court that Parliament some time back reported to General Kale Kayihura, former Inspector General of Police that Kitatta was untouchable, and thus his arrest was maliciously made to eliminate him from the society.

The case was adjourned to April, 23rd 2019 for final submissions from the prosecution.

******

URN