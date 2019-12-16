DEC 23: Electoral Commission again extends register updates deadline

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has further extended the period for the general update of the National Voters’ Register to December 23.

Tomorrow was supposed to have been the close of the extended exercise but according to the Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, they “received several requests from numerous stakeholders in the electoral process, and recommendations from our own field staff for a further extension of the period for the General Update of the National Voters Register.”

He added that, “accordingly, the Commission has decided to further extend the update period from tomorrow Tuesday 17th December 2019 for seven (7) more days, ending on Monday 23rd December 2019, after which, there will be no further extension.”

Justice Simon Byabakama said his commission reviewed the reasons advanced by various stakeholders for a further extension, which included the unfavorable weather conditions in many parts of the country and High turn up of applicants at update stations.

The Electoral Commission earlier this year appointed the period of the general update of national voters’ register for purposes of the 2020/2021 General Elections. The exercise commenced on Thursday 21st November 2019 and was scheduled to close on Wednesday 11th December 2019.

Towards the close of the update exercise the Commission said it had observed big numbers of applicants at the update centers across the Country and also received requests for extension from various stakeholders in the electoral process.

Arising out of this, the Electoral Commission said it found it necessary to extend the update period from Wednesday 11th December 2019, for five (5) more days, starting from Thursday 12th December 2019 and ending today Monday 16th December 2019.

DETAILS

✳ This exercise will continue to be conducted at update stations in each parish throughout Uganda, starting from 8:00am to 6:00pm, throughout the extended period, including weekends.

✳ The purpose of this extension is to provide an opportunity for eligible persons who have not yet registered to do so.

✳ This is not a fresh registration of voters but an exercise to enable Ugandan citizens who have attained the age of 18 years and above and who have not yet registered to register as voters in order to participate in elections.

✳ A registered voter who wishes to transfer to new voting locations shall be able to do so during this period.

✳ A voter who wishes to transfer to a new voting location must present confirmation that he/she originates from or is, at the time of application for transfer, a resident of the Parish of that (new) voting location. Such applicants should ensure they have details of their previous voting location.

✳ The Electoral Commission has availed the National Voters’ Register for each polling station at the Update center in each parish, so that existing voters check and confirm their registration status, that is, whether their particulars are well-captured.