Cyril Ramaphosa: tycoon, negotiator… and S.Africa’s next leader?

Johannesburg, South Africa | AFP | Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is within touching distance of South Africa’s top job, previously had his presidential hopes dashed and opted for life in business that brought him spectacular wealth.

After failing to clinch the ANC nomination to succeed president Nelson Mandela in 1999, the veteran trade unionist swapped politics for a lucrative foray into business that made him one of the wealthiest people in Africa.

His failure came as a surprise to many as he was seen as Mandela’s preferred candidate — with Mandela describing Ramaphosa as one of the most gifted leaders of the “new generation”.

Along with President Jacob Zuma’s ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Ramaphosa, 65, is now a top candidate to become the ANC’s new leader at the party’s five-day conference opening Saturday. The winner will be well-placed to be the next president.

During his business career, Ramaphosa held stakes in McDonald’s and Coca-Cola and made millions in deals that required investors to partner with non-white shareholders.

He became one of the richest men on the continent — reaching number 42 on Forbes list of Africa’s wealthiest people in 2015 with a net worth of $450 million (383 million euros).

Out of politics for a decade, Ramaphosa returned to frontline politics in 2012 when he was elected to the ANC’s number-two post.

He became deputy president of the nation in 2014 and has since trodden a careful line between serving Zuma and delivering occasional, cautious criticism of his political master.

– ‘A silent deputy’ –

Mmusi Maimane, leader of the main opposition Democratic Alliance party, has accused Ramaphosa of being “at best a silent deputy president, and at worst a complicit one”.

Born on November 17, 1952 in Soweto township west of Johannesburg — a centre of the anti-apartheid struggle — Ramaphosa became involved with student activism while studying law in the 1970s.

He was arrested in 1974 and spent 11 months in solitary confinement.

After studying, he turned to trade unionism — one of the few legal ways of protesting the white-minority regime.

He founded the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in 1982 which grew to 300,000 members and led massive mine strikes in 1987 that shook the foundations of white rule.

When Mandela was released in 1990 after 27 years in prison for opposing apartheid, Ramaphosa was a key part of the taskforce that led the transition to democracy.

Ramaphosa won global prominence as the ANC’s lead negotiator in 1993, with his contribution seen as one factor in the success of the talks and the resulting peaceful democratic handover.

He then led the group that drew up the country’s world-renowned new constitution.

Ramaphosa — who is relaxed and low-key at public appearances — has managed to steer clear of major corruption scandals but his return to politics has not been free from controversy.

His popularity was badly shaken in 2012 when 34 striking mine workers were killed by police at the Marikana platinum mine, operated by London-listed Lonmin, where he was then a non-executive director.