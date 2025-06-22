CSOs warn of looming economic risks from unchecked election spending

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A coalition of civil society organisations, including Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda, the Alliance for Finance Monitoring, and the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group, have raised alarm over the potential economic disruption expected from excessive election-related spending ahead of Uganda’s 2026 general elections.

The concern is that unless urgent and serious interventions are made, the country could slide into double-digit inflation, reminiscent of the 2011 election cycle that pushed prices to historic highs.

According to Pascal Muhangi, an economist with the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), the looming risks could drive up the overall cost of goods and services, placing even greater strain on households already grappling with the high cost of living.

“Right now, we have 3 percent (3.8) inflation, and many Ugandans are struggling with basic needs. If we allow uncontrolled spending, we could see prices of essentials like food, rent, and health care skyrocket,” Pascal warned. “Imagine what happens if inflation hits 10 percent or more, like in 2011. That would be devastating for ordinary citizens.”

According to available information, including Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) data, in 2011, election spending, among other factors, triggered the annual inflation rate to 30.5 percent, which was the highest the country had seen since 1993, when it stood at 34.2 percent.

Currently, Uganda’s inflation is at approximately 3.8 percent. However, Muhangi cautions that increased political spending, particularly large sums of cash stashed by politicians and later distributed in rural communities during campaigns, could flood the economy, destabilise the recently approved national budget, and undermine key economic goals, including the government’s target of attaining double-digit growth.

Muhangi also pointed to the likelihood of increased supplementary budgets and off-book expenditures covered as classified, a common feature during election years, which could worsen Uganda’s fiscal deficit. He noted that historically, the period between the 2011 and 2021 elections has shown a trend of economic distortion due to political financing pressures.

“We risk slowing down our current growth rate. Heavy campaign expenditure, coupled with possible election-related violence, will likely scare away both domestic and foreign investors,” he said, adding that heightened political risk raises the cost of borrowing as lenders factor in uncertainty.

Beyond macroeconomic concerns, the CSOs also decried the corrosive effect of campaign spending on governance. Henry Muguzi, the Executive Director Alliance for Finance Monitoring, urged voters to reject candidates, particularly those at the parliamentary and presidential levels, who engage in vote-buying through cash handouts or material gifts.

“Offering money or goods in exchange for votes is not just morally wrong, it’s illegal. These are the very leaders expected to pass laws and approve the national budget,” Henry said. “Sometimes what we see as handouts is money that was meant to give a certain service, that has been swindled.”

Muguzi also called on political parties to reform their internal processes, especially in selecting flagbearers. He further argued that primaries and nominations are often marred by bribery and illicit activity, with both ruling and opposition parties implicated.

Christine Byiringiro, Programmes Officer at Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda, said that moving forward there is a need for Parliament to fast-track the enactment of a comprehensive campaign finance law. The proposed legislation would set clear spending limits, require public reporting of campaign income and expenditures, and impose penalties for violations.

“Election campaigns in Uganda have become synonymous with corruption and impunity,” Christine said. “Without a legal framework to regulate campaign financing, we’re risking both our democracy and our economy.”

URN