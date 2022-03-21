CSO’s calls for provision of free toilet facilities for women in city markets

Toilet fees deny women in markets opportunity to grow their business and transform their lives and those of their families yet are a strong pillar to the economy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) should consider extending free toilet facilities for women in markets across the capital to relieve them of high financial burden, according to the civil society organisations.

SEATINI Uganda in partnership with Institute for Social Transformation and the UN Women said during a capacity building of women in markets in Kalerwe on March.18, in commemoration of International Women’s Day, that the current market dues and toilet fees deny women in markets opportunity to grow their business and transform their lives and those of their families yet are a strong pillar to the economy.

“We urge government to provide free toilet facilities for the market women but also improve on the conditions of the markets,” said Joanita Nassuna, a Program Associate in charge of women and economic justice at the SEATINI Uganda.

“A woman goes to the toilet five times a day and if she is paying Shs300 each time she visits the facility that is Shs1, 500 per day. Ideally, this is her profit for the day based on the limited capital invested,” added Maureen Wagubi, executive director at the Institute for Social Transformation.

“But again, if they are paying these taxes, then, they should be commensurate with the services that they are receiving in terms of cleanliness of the toilets and others. Otherwise, these women risks contracting diseases and the money that they would have earned from their businesses will be channeled to meet medical expenses.”

Nassuna said the government should also consider setting up daycare facilities in the markets, as majority of the women traders are of child bearing age and brings with them children to their place of work.

She however said the women in the markets also need to demand for proper services in terms of facilities and services in the markets that are commensurate to the dues and taxes paid.

“We also urge people responsible to bring women together so that they are able to benefit from Emyooga, Parish Development Model and other government programmes because markets bring so many women together,” Nassuna said.

Currently, majority of the women in the city markets have an average capital of Shs50,000 and pays Shs1,500 as market dues on a daily basis or Shs45,000 per month.

In addition, the women also pay Shs300 per visit to the available toilets in the markets. On the other hand, KCCA provides free toilet facilities mainly in the city centre to the public.

Leokadia Namatovu, a woman trader at Bivamuntuuyo market in Kalerwe said government should indeed consider providing free toilet and daycare services for women working in the markets.

“The issue of toilets is a big one and we pray that the government comes to our rescue,” she said, adding that the situation is worsened with the fact that women in the market have limited capital.

A recent study titled “Gender Dimensions on Small business taxation in Uganda: the Rapid Gender Impact Assessment of the Taxation and user fees Regime” published by SEATINI Uganda indicates that women dominate the small and micro business sector at 80%. However, they pay multiple user fees including toilet and garbage than their male counterparts yet services are poor.

Meanwhile, women in the markets were sensitized on matters taxation and user fee regimes that affect their business performance, importance of taxes and the existing government programs that can enhance their business growth.

The CSO’s also carried out sensitisation in areas of sexual harassment, family planning, HIV/AIDS testing and counselling, diagnosis of sexually transmitted infections, abortion and post- abortion care.