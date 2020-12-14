Crude oil pipeline affected persons demand revaluation of assets

Lwengo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Persons affected by proposed East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project in Rakai, Lwengo and Gomba districts are demanding for revaluation of their assets before they are razed to open the route for the project.

The 1,443 kilometres oil export pipeline will transport crude oil from Uganda’s oil fields in Hoima to Tanga refinery in Tanzania, running through 10 districts in Uganda. However, hundreds of People in the areas earmarked for the pipeline are required to vacate their properties upon compensation to pave way for the construction.

But some of the Project Affected Persons-PAPs in Kyotera, Lwengo, Rakai and Gomba districts are demanding that the Petroleum Authority of Uganda-PAU carries out a revaluation exercise of their properties to generate new compensation figures before the actual implementation of the project.

During a meeting with members of the Civil Society Coalition on Oil and Gas (CSCO) in Lwengo district over the weekend, the PAPs expressed concern that the compensation exercise has delayed and that the properties earmarked for destruction have since gained more value.

Steven Kakembo, one the PAPs in Gomba district argues that three years ago when the first valuation exercise was conducted, they were instructed to stop using their land even before receiving compensation. He says that besides their properties being undervalued, the assets that were marked for destruction have now gained value and need to be quantified again before any payment is made.

Kakembo indicates that at the time of the first valuation, he was instructed to stop the construction of his family house which was situated within the pipeline route, and has, since then, incurred rent costs because he could not get money to resettle his family.

Joseph Birimuye, another project affected person from Kabira sub-county in Kyotera district says that the first valuation exercise was not transparent and argues that many people were cheated and would wish to have the anomalies rectified through a reassessment. Birimuye also prefers that government signs lease agreements with the Project Affected Persons to allow them to recover their land in future.

Yisito Kayinga Muddu, the programs coordinator of Community Transformation Foundation Network (COTFONE); a member of the Civil Society Coalition on Oil and Gas also indicates that they have received similar complaints, which points to a communication gap between the project implementers and the public. He fears that the complaints are likely to frustrate the pipeline progress.

However, Seith Muhumuza, the Head of Stakeholder Management at Petroleum Authority of Uganda-PAU says they are in touch with CSOs to document all public concerns to ensure the project success.

He has also asked the PAPs to remain “a little more patient,” saying that the government has expedited the process to ensure that compensation starts at the beginning of next year.

URN