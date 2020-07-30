Crocodile kills another person on lake Edward

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Marine police on Lake Edward in Kasese District are searching for the body of a 31-year-old man suspected to have been killed by a crocodile. The deceased, identified as Ramadhan Matovu Bukenya, a resident of Rwenjuba village, was allegedly grabbed by a crocodile as he went fishing.

Pascal Ecumu the OC marine police on Lake Edward and George told URN on Wednesday that they have so far recovered some of the deceased’s suspected body parts. He cautions the public against illegally getting into the Lake which has been infested by man-eating crocodiles. The incident is the third in a space of less than two months.

Ecumu notes that over time, they have tried to prohibit the community from illegally getting into the lake in vain.

The chairperson of katwe Kabatooro Town Council John Bosco Kananura blames the incidents on an increase in illegal fishing activities across the Lake. He calls for more enforcement from the marine police.

The area chairperson LCI John Kasengo requested that the government gazettes safer zones around the lake where people can fetch water and swim without being threatened by crocodiles. UWA has built some cages around the community areas where they are supposed to fetch water from.

Meanwhile locals at Hamukungu Landing Site on Lake George, Kasese District are accusing Uganda Wild Life Authority (UWA) of failing to establish safe corridors for communities to collect water.

The Hamukungu LCI chairperson Douglas Mugara told URN that more than ten residents in the area have escaped with serious injuries after being attacked by crocodiles. He observed a need to build more cages in areas hosting communities around the lake.

However, the Chief Warden Queen Elizabeth National park Pontious Ezuma says they are trying to remove old crocodiles from community areas to isolated zones in the lake. But, Ezuma blames most of the attacks to persons who illegally get on the water at night.

In 2017 alone, over 12 deaths were reported while in 2019 more than 20 attacks cases were recorded.

URN