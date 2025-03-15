Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever outbreak confirmed in western Uganda

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed an outbreak of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in the western district of Kyegegwa.

The laboratory results from samples taken from a 28-year-old male from Kazizi village in the sub-county of Kyatega, who is under isolation at Bujubuli Health Center, tested positive for the fever, the ministry said in a statement issued here.

The patient experienced excessive nose bleeding, headache, and general body weakness on Feb. 28, sought treatment at a clinic, and self-referred himself to Bujubuli health facility on March 7.

The statement said two more suspected cases have been admitted to the isolation unit at the Bujubuli Health Center.

The ministry said health workers are focused on conducting active case search and contact tracing.

According to the World Health Organization, the CCHF is a tick-borne illness transmitted to humans through tick bites. It can also be transmitted among humans through direct contact with infected blood or bodily fluids. The fever, endemic in Africa, the Balkans, and the Middle East, is associated with a high fatality rate ranging from 10 percent to 40 percent. ■