BOU Governor to Airtel: Create more digital and financial products for the masses

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Newly named Governor of the Bank of Uganda, Dr. Michael Atingi – Ego, has challenged the Airtel Uganda Ltd and Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Ltd team to create more Digital and Financial Products for the masses.

Dr. Atingi made the remarks while welcoming the new Managing Director of Airtel Uganda (GSM Entity), Mr. Soumendra Sahu, to Uganda. The Airtel team was led by the Managing Director of Airtel Uganda Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL), Mr. Japhet Aritho, who paid a courtesy call on the Governor. News of his appointment came during this courtesy meeting.

“We have revised our mission to put more emphasis on the social economic transformation of Uganda beyond the price stability and a sound financial system that we have built. On this journey, partners like Airtel Money and Airtel Uganda are crucial in delivering the envisioned transformation. There is a lot of potential in the SME segment of this economy that is starved of access to the internet, and access to working capital credit facilities. I challenge all of you to develop and deploy responsive internet and mobile money products for the masses” Dr. Atingi challenged.

On his part, Mr. Sahu, Airtel Uganda (GSM)’s Managing Director, congratulated the Governor on his appointment and reiterated Airtel Uganda’s commitment to invest in an agile network that supports the country’s Digital and Financial transformation agenda. “We invest ahead of time to ensure that our network and related assets are delivering a brilliant experience for our customers like Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) and other players in the National Payments Systems sector. They play a critical role in extending financial services to the masses. We look forward to working with all our stakeholders so that we deliver on the country’s sustainable development goals” Mr. Sahu committed.

The Governor challenged the Airtel team to scale up consumer protection measures especially education on digital privacy and cyber security to combat online fraud that remains a challenge in the industry. He reassured the team that the national switch will be ready and urged the industry to be patient with the Central Bank.

The Airtel Money Managing Director, Mr. Japhet Aritho promised the Governor AMCUL’s continuous investment in expanding credit, savings, Insurance and other financial services. “Our Micro savings and Micro Insurance partnerships are growing, and we are expanding the reach and depth of these services because of their transformative power in the development of our people”